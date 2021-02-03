New Delhi: It all happened by mistake. BMC Joint Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar on Wednesday accidentally drank from a bottle of hand sanitiser, instead of a bottle of water, during the presentation of Budget in Mumbai. It happened when he thought that he should drink water before starting his speech so he lifted the bottle and drank without checking what’s inside. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut vs BMC: Bombay HC Grants Relief To Actor, Says 'No Coercive Action Till February 5'

“I thought that I should drink water before starting my speech so I lifted the bottle and drank. Bottles of water and sanitiser kept there, were similar. So it happened. As soon as I drank it, I realised the mistake and didn’t gulp it all the way down,” Ramesh said. Also Read - Maharashtra: No Fine For Not Wearing Masks Inside Private Vehicles, BMC Issues New Guidelines | Deets Inside

Before presenting the budget, he decided to drink some water and picked up the bottle of sanitiser. However, corporators present in the hall pointed it out and Ramesh Pawar spat it out immediately. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The viral video has got around 5,000 views and several likes and retweets. “The anxiety before presenting the budget,” one of the users commented.

In the meantime, Ramesh Pawar went out of the hall and returned after a short break. He continued with the presentation of the budget and did not face health issues.

However, the sanitiser bottle was removed from the budget presentation tables. “Both the water bottles and sanitiser bottles looked identical. So, we removed the sanitiser bottles from the table so that this mistake is not repeated,” an official said.