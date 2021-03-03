Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday said that the passengers arriving from Brazil will need to undergo compulsory 7-day institutional (hotel) quarantine even if they possess pre-boarding COVID negative certificates. The circular issued by the corporation states that the rule will apply on passengers belonging to Maharasthra. Also Read - Railways Raises Platform Ticket Price to Rs 50 at Key Mumbai Stations: Full List of Stations Here

