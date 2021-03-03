BMC Makes 7-Day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory For Passengers Arriving from Brazil
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation says passengers arriving from Brazil will need to undergo compulsory 7-day institutional (hotel) quarantine even if they possess pre-boarding COVID negative certificates; rule to apply on passengers belonging to Maharasthra.
Published Date: March 3, 2021 8:39 PM IST