Mumbai: The felling and transplantation of at least 600 trees has been started by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its coastal road project in Mumbai.

According to residents of Breach Candy area, a team arrived at Tata Garden on Friday morning and began removing trees, reported The Indian Express.

The BMC project costs Rs 12,751 crore and will pass through Tata Garden, Priyadarshini Park and Haji Ali.

A 10.58 km portion of the coastal road from Princess Street Flyover in Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea link is being constructed.

The project will connect the coastal road with the existing internal road through Tata Garden.