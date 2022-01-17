Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said announced on Sunday that it has temporarily stopped marriage registration services in Mumbai due to the huge surge in COVID-19 cases. Taking to Twitter, the BMC said, “The marriage registration service is temporarily stopped by @mybmchealthdept due to the current COVID-19 situation in Mumbai.”Also Read - India Reports 2.58 Lakh New COVID Cases; Delhi, Mumbai See Decline In Infections

The BMC mentioned that while marriage registration services have been suspended, they will be restarted soon but with scheduled appointments. "The service will be restarted very soon with the facility of appointment date and time. Going ahead BMC is also exploring the provision of video KYC option," the BMC said its tweet.

The Marriage Registration service is temporarily stopped by @mybmchealthdept due to the current COVID19 situation in Mumbai

The Service will be restarted very soon with the facility of appointment date and time.

Going ahead BMC is also exploring the provision of Video KYC option. — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 15, 2022

After logging over 10,000 COVID-19 cases per day for the last 11 days, the daily tally in Mumbai dropped to 7,895 on Sunday. A total of 11 people died of the COVID-19 infection, the city civic body said in a bulletin.

Only 688 of the new 7,895 cases were admitted to hospitals, which raised the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients in Mumbai to 5,722.

A total of 6,632 or 84 per cent of the new patients were asymptomatic.

With 57,534 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests in Mumbai mounted to 1,46,22,530.

Of 38,127 hospital beds in the city, 5,722 or 15 per cent of beds are currently occupied.

Mumbai’s case recovery rate is 92 per cent while the overall case growth rate between January 9 and 15 stood at 1.40 per cent.

The case doubling rate in Mumbai is now 48 days, the bulletin said.

The BMC has sealed 54 buildings after a high number of COVID-19 cases were reported on their premises.