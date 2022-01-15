Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will set up an electric incinerator to dispose of carcasses of pet animals at the Dahisar crematorium, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Saturday. It will be the first such facility by the civic body, she said.Also Read - Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Mumbai’s Madanpur, 8 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

"There has been a demand for an incinerator for pets for a long time. Hence, we have decided to set up an electric incinerator for pet animals at the Dahisar crematorium. It will be the first such facility provided by the civic body in Mumbai for the pet lovers," she told reporters. It will be spread over 2,500 sq ft area and the BMC has already issued a circular for it, she said.

A crematorium for animals is proposed in BMC's budget which will be constructed in 2500 square feet space in Dahisar. There was no crematorium for pets in Mumbai. This initiative is for the animals who can't speak for themselves: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar pic.twitter.com/cIbPovFhZo — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

There was no general crematorium for pets in the city, Pednekar said, adding that the existing facilities are private ones and their waiting period is long. “To overcome the problem, the BMC has decided to set up this electric incinerator,” she said.

(Based on PTI inputs)