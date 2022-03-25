Pune: The body of a 13-year-old speech-impaired boy was found in a gunny bag in Kothrud area on Thursday evening. The Police suspect that it is a case of murder and they have detained one suspect during the initial investigation.Also Read - Viral Video: Leopard Strays Inside Mercedes-Benz Factory in Pune, Plant Operations Halted For 6 Hours

Police officials said the Pune Police control room received a call in the evening, after which a team from Kothrud police station reached the spot and found the body in a gunny bag. The bag was found at a spot behind a college in Paud Road area of Kothrud. Also Read - Massive Fire Erupts At Car Care Product Manufacturing Unit in Pune

“The boy’s body was found stashed inside a gunny back. There were no injury marks on the body, but the exact cause of death will be known only after a postmortem,” officer from the Kothrud police station told news agency PTI. Also Read - Minor Girl Raped by Father And Brother, Molested by Grandfather And Uncle Over 5 Years: Pune Police