A Gujarat-based model who had come to Mumbai looking out for opportunities in the industry was allegedly thrashed, harassed, looted, and sodomised on the terrace of an abandoned structure in the city. The 19-year-old man was living with his relatives in Thane when he befriended a man from social media. The two decided to meet later after which the man, identified as Puneet Shukla, took him to meet a few more friends on Sunday.

As reported by Mid-Day, Shukla asked the victim to hang out at some other place. He and other men took him to the terrace of an abandoned building where they were joined by two more men. The four allegedly raped the man, thrashed him, pinned him down, and also beat him with a stick when he tried to resist. Shukla, the man from social media, kept filming the entire incident, and they also tossed away the complainant's wallet and phone.

The daily quoted a police officer from Wagle Estate police station as saying, "They took him to the terrace of an abandoned building. When they reached there, two more people came". Before running away, they threatened the victim to make the clip of the sexual attack viral on social media if he decided to approach the police. The man somehow managed to fetch his phone and reached back to his relative's place. He narrated the entire ordeal to them who helped him file an FIR.

On Monday, the police arrested three out of four alleged culprits including Shukla, a 34-year-old Ravi Jaiswal, and a 23-year-old Arvind Prajapati. The fourth man is still absconding.