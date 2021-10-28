Mumbai: In a latest development to the extortion allegations against Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, the Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected his petition after the Maharashtra government’s lawyer assured that Mumbai Police will give 3-day notice period before arresting him.Also Read - LIVE Aryan Khan Bail Plea Hearing Latest Updates: Aryan Khan is Regular Consumer of Drugs, NCB Says

“As the petition is in respect to Prevention of Corruption Act, we will give prior notice of 72 hours if we will register an offence under the Act,” Maharashtra government’s lawyer said in the court. Also Read - NCB Official Sameer Wankhede’s Wife Writes to Maharashtra CM Uddhav, Says ‘Woman's Dignity Being Toyed, Balasaheb Wouldn’t Have Liked It’

Mumbai | Bombay High Court disposes off NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's petition after Maharashtra govt's lawyer assured the Court that 3 days notice will be given before arrest by Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/6pUrjVHj6s — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

Also Read - Aryan Khan Case: NCB’s Sameer Wankhede Questioned For 4 Hours, Vigilance Team Summons Prabhakar Sail and KP Gosavi

The development comes after Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede approached Bombay High Court over apprehensions that Mumbai Police may arrest him.

In the plea at the Bombay HC, Sameer Wankhede demanded a probe by CBI or any central agency in the matter.

On Wednesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) vigilance team and an ACP-level Mumbai Police officer launched independent probes into the allegations of ‘extortion’ and other issues against Sameer Wankhede.

The NCB team arrived in Mumbai and is understood to have recorded Wankhede’s statement besides summoning a ‘Panch-Witness’ Prabhakar Sail for probe.

At least four complaints lodged against Wankhede in different police stations in Mumbai will now be handled by the ACP who will investigate and prepare his report in the matter.

“We have started the probe. This is a very sensitive investigation, too early to share anything. We shall inquire all aspects and later inform the media of the developments,” NCB vigilance team member Dnyaneshwar Singh told mediapersons briefly.

The two independent probes follow the series of allegations against Wankhede coming vide Sail’s affidavit of October 23, besides the serial exposes undertaken by Nationalist Congress Party Minister Nawab Malik in the past three weeks.