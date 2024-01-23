Home

Maharashtra

Bombay High Court Acquits Three In Suicide Abetment Case Citing THESE Observations

Bombay High Court Acquits Three In Suicide Abetment Case Citing THESE Observations

The bench said that it had not come across an iota of evidence to show that the accused had abetted the suicide.

The court said there was no evidence of instigation or inducement by the accused. (File)

Bombay High Court: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday, while acquitting three persons for harassing a woman and abetting her suicide, observed that “Mere taunting does not amount to harassment or mental cruelty”.

Trending Now

A single bench of Justice Abhay Waghwase of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court quashed a 2001 order passed by a sessions court at Nandurbar convicting a woman’s husband, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law on charges of “abetting her suicide, harassment, and cruelty”.

You may like to read

The prosecution in its arguments stated that the couple got married in May 1993 and while everything was going fine in the beginning, the three accused (husband, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law) eventually started taunting the deceased for not cooking properly and doing household work, among other criticisms while claiming that the three accused had asked the victim to get Rs 10,000 from her father.

In April 1994, the woman allegedly died by suicide by self-immolation, said the prosecution.

Meanwhile, the woman’s family claimed that she had committed suicide as she was fed up with the ill-treatment meted out to her by her in-laws and husband, while the accused said the woman got immolated by accident.

“In the considered opinion of this court, mere taunting would not amount to harassment or mental cruelty,” said the court, and the bench in its order, noted that in the absence of any material to show that the accused set the victim on fire, it would be unjust to indict them, and it would amount to drawing assumptions and presumptions.

The bench further said that it had not come across an iota of evidence to show that the accused persons had abetted the suicide or had ill-treated the woman continuously and to such an extent that she was left with no alternative but to end her life.

The court said there was no evidence of instigation or inducement by the accused persons to the victim to commit suicide.

“Men’s real (intention), which is an essential ingredient, is missing in this case. Simpliciter accusations of taunting and demanding money, which was not followed by physical or mental cruelty, itself would not be sufficient to attribute abetment to commit suicide,” the court observed.

The court noted that almost all allegations levelled against the accused are that they taunted the victim for not preparing proper meals, not waking up early, not washing clothes, and eating too much adding that there was no evidence to show that the accused had harassed the woman for not paying dowry.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.