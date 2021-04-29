To contain the spread of the virus in the state, the Bombay High Court on Thursday has advised the Maharashtra government to consider at least 15-day strict lockdown. The court made the statement during a hearing for a plea, which alleged that COVID-19 treatment was being mismanaged in the state. Also Read - Three-Layered Cloth Masks VS Surgical Masks: Which Is More Effective And Safe Against COVID-19?

The Bombay High Court bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta advised the state’s Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to tell the Maharashtra government to go ahead with a 15-day strict lockdown. “Please advise your government (state) if for 15 days there can be complete lockdown, no one comes out unless absolutely crucial,” said the court. Also Read - Peg Andar, Corona Bahar: Delhi's Dolly Aunty Now Appeals to Kejriwal to Reopen Liquor Stores | Watch