Pune: Organ donation by a young brain-dead woman saved 5 lives including 2 serving Army soldiers in Command Hospital Southern Command (CHSC) in Pune. According to Defence PRO official statement, the woman was brought to Command Hospital in the last stages of her life after an unfortunate event, details of which are not specified. On admission, the vital brain signs of life were not present in her. The family was aware of the concept of organ donation after death and after thorough discussion with the transplant coordinator of the hospital, they decided that the organs of the lady should be donated to the patients who are in dire need of them.Also Read - Pune Rains: Section 144 Imposed In Tourist Spots, Private Offices Asked to Work From Home

Through the night of July 14 and early morning hours of July 15, “viable organs such as kidneys were transplanted into two serving soldiers of the Indian Army, eyes were preserved at the eye bank of CH(SC)-Armed forces medical college complex and liver was given to a patient at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune according to the official statement.

A benevolent gesture of organ donation after death and well coordinated, relentless efforts of medical specialists through entire night at Command Hospital #SouthernCommand gave life & eyesight to five severely ill patients.#WeCare#OrganDonation pic.twitter.com/IuU4OQi1lF — PRO Defence Pune (@PRODefPune) July 15, 2022

The Defence PRO hailed it as a benevolent gesture of organ donation and well coordinated, relentless efforts of medical specialists though the entire night at Southern Command Hospital. It gave life and eyesight to five severely ill patients.

(With agency inputs)