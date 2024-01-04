Home

‘Break Their Bones’: Maha Minister Abdul Sattar Asks Cops To Beat Up ‘Unruly’ Revellers At Dance Event | WATCH

Abdul Sattar, who is the Minority Development Minister in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's cabinet, can be seen instructing the police to baton-charge and break the bones of revellers.

Abdul Sattar (R) allegedly asked the cops to beat up unruly revellers. (Photo: India.com)

Maharashtra News: Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar allegedly asked the police to lathi-charge and “break the bones” of unruly revellers at a dance show organized on his birthday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of the state.

A purported video of the minister yelling orders on a microphone to the cops from a stage has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, Abdul Sattar, who is the Minority Development Minister in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s cabinet, can be seen instructing the police to baton-charge and break the bones of revellers.

Sattar can be seen initially appealing to the viewers to sit down, but as the situation failed to improve, he instructed the police to start hitting them with their batons, the video shows.

“Those indulging in drama, beat them like dogs…Baton-charge the people at the back (of the programme venue). Beat them so much that the bone of their bottom is broken,” he asked the police.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The viral clip also shows some revellers being lathicharged by the police personnel.

Addressing one of the viewers in the crowd, Sattar asked, “Has your father seen such a programme? Are you a demon? You are the son of a human being, so behave like one and watch the programme. Sit down and enjoy the show.”.

Opposition attacks Shinde government

After the video went viral on the internet, Opposition parties latched on to target the CM Shinde-led Sena-BJP coalition government over the use of such abusive language by the minister.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (UBT), attacked Sattar over the language he used during the programme.

“The kind of language that Sattar used suits his culture and this has also been accepted by the Shinde faction and the BJP that are ruling the state,” he quipped.

What happened?

According to reports, the incident took place on Wednesday night in Sillod town when popular dancer Gautami Patil’s performance was underway.

Patil is popular among the youth of Maharashtra for her performances on Lavani dance numbers. Her dance show was organised in Sillod to celebrate the birthday of Sattar. A large number of people attended the programme.

But as the viewers went berserk and chaos prevailed, Sattar took the mic in hand and allegedly asked the cops to thrash those who engage in unruly behaviour.

Abdul Sattar is a member of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and represents the Sillod assembly constituency in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

(With PTI inputs)

