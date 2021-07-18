Mumbai: At least eleven people died, and several were injured after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Bharat Nagar area of Chembur district in Maharashtra. Soon after the incident, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police teams reached the spot and started carrying out the rescue operations.Also Read - Sharad Pawar Wears 'Dabbawala Cap', Praises Mumbai's Famed Tiffin-Carriers by Distributing Free Bicycles
This is a developing story. More details awaited.