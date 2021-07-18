Mumbai: At least eleven people died, and several were injured after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Bharat Nagar area of Chembur district in Maharashtra. Soon after the incident, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police teams reached the spot and started carrying out the rescue operations.Also Read - Sharad Pawar Wears 'Dabbawala Cap', Praises Mumbai's Famed Tiffin-Carriers by Distributing Free Bicycles

Maharashtra | 11 people killed after a wall collapse on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, says National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Rescue operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/W24NJFWThU — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

