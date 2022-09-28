Maharashtra Fire Latest News Today: Over three people died and eight others were critically injured after a boiler explosion sparked a fire in the Vasai area of Maharashtra’s Palghar district.Also Read - Fire Breaks Out at World's Biggest Produce Market in Paris

The Palghar district disaster management cell authorities said the fire incident happened at around 3 PM in the electrical equipment manufacturing company located in the Chandarpada area.

Maharashtra | Three people dead, eight seriously injured in the fire due to boiler explosion at a factory in Vasai area of Palghar district, says the Fire Dept. pic.twitter.com/A92CjjKSJG — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

He further added that three workers were charred beyond recognition and eight others received severe burn injuries.