Raigad: At least 3 people were killed, several others injured in major blast at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Raigad on Wednesday. As per reports, the explosion took place inside Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited in Alibag area in Raigad district. The reports suggested that the blast took place at around 5 PM.

In the explosion, 3 employees, including a management trainee and two others lost their lives on the spot, while three were critically injured. After the incident, the injured have been shifted to a hospital in Airoli and are undergoing treatment.

Giving details, Raigad Police said AC compressor at the chemical plant exploded, causing the damage. After getting information, ambulances and fire tenders have rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Maharashtra | Three dead while three injured after a compressor blast occurred at around 4.45 pm during the installation of air conditioning system at Rashtriya Chemicals Fertilizers (RCF) company in Raigad district: Raigad police — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

The incident happened when a group of workers was repairing an air conditioner at the RCF unit at Thal in Alibag and then suddenly a blast happened in the AC compressor at around 5 PM, Raigad Police said.

“Three labourers died, while three others were injured in the incident. Further investigation was underway and we will register a case at the Alibag police station,” Somnath Gharge, Superintendent of Police of Raigad district, told PTI.