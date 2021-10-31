Mumbai: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale, occurred today at 06: 48 PM in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra as said by the National Center for Seismology (NCS), reported by news agency ANI.Also Read - Breaking: 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad | Check Details Here

