BREAKING: BEST Bus Catches Fire in Mumbai’s Bandra

Updated: January 25, 2023 3:22 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

BEST Bus Catches Fire (Picture Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out inside a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus in Mumbai on Wednesday. All passengers, however, are safe and unharmed.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited. 

Published Date: January 25, 2023 3:18 PM IST

