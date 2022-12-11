Top Recommended Stories
Two Students Killed, Many Critical As Bus Overturns In Raigad
Many students got injured and some are reported to be in critical condition.
Maharashtra: Two students were killed while many students got injured when a bus carrying 48 students overturned in the Khopoli PS area of Raigad district on Sunday. Students have been rushed to a hospital for treatment. Some are reported to be in critical condition.
“Students were returning from a picnic when the bus overturned. Two Students died in this bus accident. A case is being registered,” said Raigarh Police.
