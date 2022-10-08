Mumbai: The Election Commission on Saturday took a strong decision and froze the Shiv Sena symbol as the tussle between Uddhav Thackeray faction and Eknath Shinde camp continues to intensify. With the decision from the EC, now neither the ruling Eknath Shinde government nor the Uddhav Thackeray faction will be able to use the ‘bow and arrow’ poll symbol.Also Read - Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray: Uddhav Faction Gets New Party Name, 'Torch' As Party Symbol

The Election Commission passed interim order, saying in Andheri East bypolls, neither of the two groups shall be permitted to use the symbol 'Bow & Arrow', reserved for Shivsena.

The EC also said both groups will be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections. "Accordingly, both groups are hereby directed to furnish, latest by 1 PM on 10th October," the EC said.

The EC also added that both groups will be known by such names as they may choose for their respective groups, including, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party, and they will also be allotted different poll symbols that they may choose from a list of free symbols notified by the ECI.

The decision from the EC comes four months after Eknath Shinde took away the Shiv Sena numbers in Maharashtra assembly to replace Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister in the state.

With the decision from the EC, the Uddhav Thackeray faction will now have to use a different name and symbol in the upcoming bye-elections in Mumbai’s Andheri East.

Earlier during a hearing, the Supreme Court had refused to stop the poll body from deciding who is the “real” Shiv Sena which was sought by the Thackeray faction.