Mumbai: The Election Commission on Tuesday allotted the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction the 'shield and sword' as poll symbol for the upcoming by-election in Andheri (East), a day after the poll body asked the camp to submit fresh symbols.The Election Commission said it has alloted the 'Two Swords & Shield symbol' to Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and added that the faction was allotted the name 'Balasahebanchi ShivSena' on Monday.

In its letter to the Eknath Shinde camp, the EC said the "Dhal Talwar" suggested by the Shinde faction was not on the list of free symbols.

"It resembles an erstwhile reserved symbol 'Do Talwarein aur Ek Dhal (Two Swords & Shield)' of 'People's Democratic Movement' which was derecognized as a state party in 2004… On receipt of your request dated ll.l0.2022,the Commission has decided to declare "Do Talwarein aur Ek Dhal (Two Swords & Shield)" to be a free symbol and allots it… till the final order is passed in the Dispute," read the notification from the Election Commission.

Election Commission of India allots the 'Two Swords & Shield symbol' to Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena; they were allotted the name 'Balasahebanchi ShivSena' yesterday. pic.twitter.com/2Xi2C5TS4T — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

With his, the two factions of Shiv Sena — led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray – have been allotted new names and symbols as an temporary measure as the Commission takes a call on the “real Sena” question.

Earlier, the Eknath Shinde camp had claimed the party’s “bow and arrow” election symbol along with the legacy of founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Prior to this, the Eknath Shinde faction had submitted new symbols to the Election Commission via email. The symbols include a conch, an auto-rickshaw, a man blowing a trumpet, Sun, a shield and a sword, and a peepal tree.

On Monday, the Commission said that the Uddhav Thackeray faction will be known as the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and its party symbol will be the mashaal (flaming torch).

It must be noted that the Sena vs Sena row started after Eknath Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray in June, accusing him of entering into an “unnatural alliance” with the Congress and NCP by compromising on Bal Thackeray’s ideologies. During the rebellion, over 40 of the Shiv Sena’s 55 MLAs had supported Shinde which later forced Uddhav Thackeray to tender his resignation.