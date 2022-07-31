Breaking News: The Enforcement Directorate officials are at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s home after he skips summons twice, reports NDTV.Also Read - US President Joe Biden Again Tests COVID Positive, Sent To Isolation

Raut reportedly skipped summons twice for questioning in a money-laundering case. Also Read - 3 Injured In Grenade Blast In Turbat, Balochistan

This is a breaking story. Details will be added soon. Also Read - WBSSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee’s Aide Arpita Mukherjee Makes ‘Big Claim’ About Belgharia Home