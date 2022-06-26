Maharashtra Political Crisis Latest Update: The political crisis in Maharashtra further deepened as the rebel MLA Eknath Shinde camp on Sunday went to the Supreme Court, filing an appeal against the Shiv Sena’s move to disqualify him and 15 other MLAs.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: Where, How To Download Undergraduate Medical Entrance Test Hall Tickets

Apart from this, the Shinde camp has also challenged appointment of Ajay Choudhari as the Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader and the rejection of no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal.

In the petition, the rebel MLAs have asked the top court to order the Deputy Speaker not to take any action on the disqualification plea till the matter of his removal is decided in the court. The rebelas have also urged the apex court to direct the Maharashtra government to provide security to their families.

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde approaches Supreme Court against the disqualification notices issued by the Dy Speaker against rebel Maharashtra MLAs. Plea also challenges the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the Shiv Sena's legislative leader in the House in place of Shinde. pic.twitter.com/KOBBj6RSiJ — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022

In the plea in Supreme Court, Eknath Shinde claimed all 55 MLAs resolved to appoint him as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party in 2019 and when the resolution to remove him was passed by the Thackeray camp, less than 35 per cent of the MLAs were present at the meeting.

Earlier, the Shiv Sena had filed appeals in the assembly for disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs. In reaction to this development, the Elnath Shinde camp claimed the move was illegal since disqualification can happen only for matters in the assembly and not for skipping a party meeting.

On the other hand, the Shiv Sena is planning other action against the rebel ministers. Reports said Eknath Shinde, Gulabrao Patil and Dada Bhuse are likely to lose their portfolios and Abdul Sattar and Shamburaje Desai are also likely to face action.

Earlier in the day, the Central government extended Y-plus security cover of CRPF commandos to at least 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and those who were provided the security cover include Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve and 10 others.