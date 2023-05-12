BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out At Warehouse In Thane’s Bhiwandi, 6 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

ZEE Sites

Updated: May 12, 2023 5:21 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

Thane Fire Latest Update: A massive fire broke out in a warehouse in Thane’s Bhiwandi area on Friday. After getting information about the fire, about 6 fire tenders rushed to the spot. As per preliminary information, the fire-fighting operation is underway.

