BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out At Warehouse In Thane's Bhiwandi, 6 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

Thane Fire Latest Update: A massive fire broke out in a warehouse in Thane’s Bhiwandi area on Friday. After getting information about the fire, about 6 fire tenders rushed to the spot. As per preliminary information, the fire-fighting operation is underway.

