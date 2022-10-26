Breaking: Massive fire broke out in a chemical company in Boisar area of Palghar district of Maharashtra killing 2 people and injuring 11 others. The injured have been admitted to Shinde hospital, Boisar.Also Read - Sydney Weather Forecast, India vs Netherlands: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport at SCG

Maharashtra | Fire broke out in a chemical company due to a boiler explosion in the Boisar MIDC area of Palghar district. Fire personnel have reached the spot and the dousing operation has started. Several people feared trapped. Further details awaited: Boisar Fire Brigade — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

Also Read - T20 World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan Hails Taskin Ahmed, Says 'Pacer is Leading By Example In Bangladesh Team'

The fire is said to have been caused by a boiler explosion, as per news agency ANI. This is a developing story, further details are awaited. Also Read - LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: Eyes on The SKIES