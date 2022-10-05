Mumbai: A life threatening call was on Wednesday received by the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital from an unknown number. On the phone, the caller issued life threats to chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, and children Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. Soon after the call was received and matter was reported, police have initiated action to trace the source.Also Read - Reliance Jio Starts 5G Trail In THESE Cities; How Will It Work And Who Will Get Invited for 5G Experience

In this regard, a case is being registered at the DB Marg Police Station and Mumbai police is investigating the matter. Police said the caller is likely to be traced soon.

Offence in this incidence is being registered at DB Marg Police Station and further investigation in this matter is being done by Mumbai Police.

