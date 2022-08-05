Mumbai: A major fire on Friday broke out at Nowrosjee Wadia Hospital in Parel in central Mumbai. As per the latest reports, level 2 fire erupted near a paediatric operation theatre on the first floor of the hospital around 7.50 PM.Also Read - India-UAE Flight: Business Class Air Ticket Fare From India to Dubai to Increase Next Month -Details Here

Over eight fire engines and six tankers have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. However, no injury or loss of life has been reported as of now. Also Read - 'Breaking Bad'-Style Racket In Mumbai: Chemist Graduate Arrested In Rs 1,400 Crore-Drug Raid

Fire has been brought under control. Patients in the nearest wards shifted to safe places. No injury reported, news agency ANI reported. Also Read - Viral Video: Japanese YouTuber Buys Vada Pav For Elderly Man in Mumbai, Wins Hearts | Watch