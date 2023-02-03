Home

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Turbhe Dumping Yard In Navi Mumbai, Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

Fire tenders are at the spot to bring the flame under control.

Mumbai Fire Latest News Today: A massive fire broke out at Turbhe dumping yard in Navi Mumbai on Friday. Soon after getting the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control.

#WATCH | Massive fire at Turbhe dumping yard in Navi Mumbai; Fire fighting operation underway pic.twitter.com/EHXIbrPiUJ — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

As of now, no casualties have been reported. This is a breaking news and more updates will be added soon.