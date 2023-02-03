Top Recommended Stories
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Turbhe Dumping Yard In Navi Mumbai, Fire Tenders Rush To Spot
As of now, no casualties have been reported.
Mumbai Fire Latest News Today: A massive fire broke out at Turbhe dumping yard in Navi Mumbai on Friday. Soon after getting the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control.
Also Read:
#WATCH | Massive fire at Turbhe dumping yard in Navi Mumbai; Fire fighting operation underway pic.twitter.com/EHXIbrPiUJ
— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023
As of now, no casualties have been reported. This is a breaking news and more updates will be added soon.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.