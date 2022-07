Mumbai: A major fire broke out in Mumbai’s Andheri area on Friday afternoon. Around 10 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. However, no causality or damage to property has been reported so far. According to videos shared on social media, a huge cloud of smoke was seen at the Chitrakoot studio behind the Mahalaxmi estate. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.Also Read - Bombay HC Orders Demolition Of 48 High-Rise Buildings Near Mumbai Airport

Giving details, the Mumbai Fire Brigade said the fire was reported in Andheri West area, near Star Bazar on link road around 4.30 PM.

Mumbai | Level 2 fire reported in Andheri West area, near star Bazar on link road around 4.30 pm. 10 fire-fighting vehicles rushed to spot. Fire is reportedly at a shop of 1000 sq ft area. No injured persons reported yet: Mumbai fire brigade pic.twitter.com/brO73Up61f — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022



"Level 2 fire reported in Andheri West area, near star Bazar on link road around 4.30 PM. Around 10 fire-fighting vehicles rushed to the spot. Fire is reportedly at a shop of 1000 sq ft area. No injured persons reported yet," the Mumbai Fire Brigade said in a statement.

According to reports, the fire was reported from DN Nagar behind Andheri Sports Complex at 4.30 PM after which the five engines and five jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot. the reports suggest that the fire started at a temporary erected decorative pandal.