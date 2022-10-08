Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a residential building in the New Tilak Nagar area, near Lokmanya Tilak Terminal around 2:43pm. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire has been brought under control now. Around 33 people were safely rescued by firemen from various places such are parapet walls, rooms, terraces and staircases.Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Begins at Midnight: Check Exciting Offers, Deals Here

Mumbai | Fire broke out in a residential building in the New Tilak Nagar area. Fire tenders on spot. The fire has been declared level 2. No loss of life has been reported yet: Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) pic.twitter.com/HBZ9uVXJpc — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

As reported by News agency ANI, the fire, reported as a Level 2, broke out in a residential building in the New Tilak Nagar area. The 12th floor of Rail View Housing Society caught fire, the cause of which is not known yet. Also Read - In Goa, Bars And Restaurants Will Have To Arrange Cabs For Drunk Customers