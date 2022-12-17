Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Bhima Koregaon In Pune, 2 Injured | WATCH

2 persons injured as a fire broke out at an air filter company near Bhima Koregaon area in Pune, Maharashtra.

2 persons injured as a fire broke out at an air filter company near Bhima Koreagaon area in Pune, Maharashtra.

Pune: A massive fire broke out in an air filter company near Bhima Koregaon area of Shirur town in Pune. At least six fire tenders have reached the spot.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in an Air filter company near Bhima Koregaon area of Shirur town in Pune. Six fire tenders have reached the spot. Two workers were injured: Pune Fire Department pic.twitter.com/Lfkum8hqNq — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2022

Pune fire department informed that around two workers have been injured.

This is a developing story. Details will be added later.