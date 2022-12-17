Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Bhima Koregaon In Pune, 2 Injured | WATCH

2 persons injured as a fire broke out at an air filter company near Bhima Koregaon area in Pune, Maharashtra.

Updated: December 17, 2022 4:03 PM IST

By Shrimansi Kaushik | Edited by Shrimansi Kaushik

Breaking news, breaking, fire, fire department, pune, bhima koregaon, fire bhima koregaon, pune, maharashtra, air filter company fire
2 persons injured as a fire broke out at an air filter company near Bhima Koreagaon area in Pune, Maharashtra.

Pune: A massive fire broke out in an air filter company near Bhima Koregaon area of Shirur town in Pune. At least six fire tenders have reached the spot.

Also Read:

Pune fire department informed that around two workers have been injured.

This is a developing story. Details will be added later.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 17, 2022 3:45 PM IST

Updated Date: December 17, 2022 4:03 PM IST