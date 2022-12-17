Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Parekh Hospital In Mumbai’s Ghatkopar. 8 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

As per the updates from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the blaze - Level 1 fire - erupted in the electricity meter room in the ground-plus-six-storey 'Vishwas' building at around 2 PM.

Updated: December 17, 2022 3:39 PM IST

By Manmath Nayak

So far, no casualties have been reported in the fire incident. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out near Parekh Hospital in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on Saturday and after getting the information about the incident, nearly eight fire tenders rushed tot he spot to bring the flame under control. As per the updates from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the blaze – Level 1 fire – erupted in the electricity meter room in the ground-plus-six-storey ‘Vishwas’ building at around 2 PM.

Giving details to a news portal, the owner of Parakh hospital Dr Narendra Dedhia said that they used around 20 fire extinguishers to bring the blaze under control.

“More than 20 patients have been shifted to another hospital nearby as the Parekh hospital was filled with smoke,” Dr Dedhia said.

So far, no casualties have been reported in the incident. As per reports, the blaze erupted in the electricity meter room of the ground-plus-six-story ‘Vishwas’ building located in the Ghatkopar east area.

Published Date: December 17, 2022 3:11 PM IST

