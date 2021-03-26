Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a private COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai’s Bhanup area in the early hours of Friday. At least two people have died in the fire, officials said. As many as 76 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital, which is located on the third floor of a mall. Also Read - Gunmen Enter Bank, Open Fire, Loot Rs 2 Lakh Cash in Jammu And Kashmir's Budgam

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Kadam, around 22 fire tenders reached the hospital to douse the flames.

“Two casualties have been reported in the incident. A level-3 or level-4 fire broke out on the first floor of a mall at 12:30 am. 76 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital. 22 to 23 fire tenders are present at the spot,” DCP Kadam told reporters.

Rescue operations are underway, he added.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a hospital in Mumbai’s Bhandup; rescue operation on “Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. I’ve seen a hospital at mall for the first time. Action to be taken. 70 patients including COVID infected shifted to another hospital,” says Mumbai Mayor pic.twitter.com/sq1K29PVhe — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2021

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, “This is the first time I have seen a hospital in a mall. This is a very serious situation. Seven patients were on ventilators. 70 patients have been taken to another hospital. There will be an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.”

Further details are awaited.