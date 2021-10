Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at the multi-storey Avighna park apartment on Curry Road, around 12 noon today. As of now no casualties have been reported.Also Read - Auditoriums, Cinema Halls, Amusement Parks Set to Reopen in Maharashtra From Today | Guidelines Here

Fire broke out at the multi-storey Avighna park apartment on Curry Road, around 12 noon today. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/W9KqsQLkPr — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021

Also Read - Old Train Coaches Turn Into a Swanky 'Restaurant on Wheels' in Mumbai - Check Interesting Details

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Also Read - Ahead Of Aryan Khan Bail Hearing, Shah Rukh Khan Folds His Hands In Front of Paps As He Meets His Son At Arthur Road Jail

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.