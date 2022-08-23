Mumbai: A prominent hotel in Mumbai received a bomb threat call on Tuesday. Mumbai Police said that an unidentified person called the hotel and said that bombs have been kept at four places in the hotel and that the caller demanded Rs 5 crore to defuse them.Also Read - Aryan Khan's Shares Heartwarming Pics With Siblings- Suhana & AbRam In His First Social Media Post After Drugs Case, Dad Shah Rukh Khan Reacts

Police further added that a case has been registered at the Sahar Airport Police Station under section 336, 507 of IPC.

This is a developing news, more details awaited