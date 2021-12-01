Mumbai: As the threat of ‘highly transmissible’ new Omicron variant looming large, Mumbai on Wednesday made negative RT-PCR test mandatory for all domestic passengers. This comes hours after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government mandated a compulsory 7-day institutional quarantine for passengers coming to the state from ‘at-risk’ nations.Also Read - Big Bull Actor Nikita Dutta's Phone 'Snatched' On Road By Bike Thieves, Says 'I Was In Shock'

The countries (at risk updated as on November 26, 2021) from where travelers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India include European countries, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel. Also Read - Operations for International Arrivals Running Smoothly, Says Delhi Airport as New Rules Over Omicron Kick in

This is a breaking story. More details awaited. Also Read - Anand Mahindra Shares Poster of Italian Movie Titled ‘Omicron’ Amid New Covid Variant Fears