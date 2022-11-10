BREAKING: Mumbai Police Issues Fresh Prohibitory Orders Under Section 144 For 30 Days. List of Restrictions Here

Mumbai Police on Thursday issued fresh prohibitory orders for a period of 30 days from 13th November due to threat perception. The fresh order was issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) due to a threat perception.

LIST OF RESTRICTIONS IN MUMBAI

Remote-controlled light aircraft prohibited.

Drones restricted.

Paragliding banned.

Earlier last month, Mumbai police had received a ‘suspicious’ call from an unidentified caller informing that bombs are planted at several key places across the city. The suspicious phone call was received on the helpline number 112.

According to the police, a call was received by a caller claiming that three bombs have been planted in the city at Infinity Mall Andheri, PVR Mall Juhu, and Sahara Hotel Airport. The Mumbai police have beefed security in the targetted places.