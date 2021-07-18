Mumbai: At least eleven people died, and several were injured after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Bharat Nagar and Vikhroli Park areas of Chembur district in Maharashtra. The incident occurred due to landslides as heavy rains lashed the city and its suburbs for several hours late last night and early this morning, said reports.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Commuters Threaten to Stage Protest, BMC Officials Say Decision Likely Soon

Maharashtra | 11 people killed after a wall collapse on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, says National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Rescue operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/W24NJFWThU — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

Soon after the incident, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police teams reached the spot and started carrying out the rescue operations. So far, 15 people have been rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals for first aid. Officials have said that the death toll may rise as several people are still feared trapped under the debris. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: BEST Buses Diverted, Several Local Trains Suspended As Downpour Lash City | Full List

Maharashtra: A ground-plus-one residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Vikhroli area in the wee hours of Sunday, killing three people, as per BMC Rescue operation is underway pic.twitter.com/Kw0WjI7iw4 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

This is the second major monsoon-related tragedy in Mumbai. Earlier last month, 11 persons were killed and 7 more injured when a two-storied residential building collapsed and crashed on an adjoining tenement in Malad west. A majority of the victims killed were minors.

Heavy rains cripple normal life in Mumbai

Incessant overnight rains threw parts of Mumbai out of gear on Sunday with the city witnessing severe waterlogging, disruption of local train services, and vehicular traffic. The rain fury reminded some Mumbaikars of the 24-hour rainfall figure of 944 mm on July 26, 2005. Yesterday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Mumbai in the backdrop of heavy rains.