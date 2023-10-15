Home

Maharashtra

12 killed, Several Injured As Mini-Bus Hits Container On Maharashtra Expressway

12 killed, Several Injured As Mini-Bus Hits Container On Maharashtra Expressway

12 people were killed after a speeding mini-bus hit a container in the early hours of Sunday on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

12 killed, Several Injured As Mini-Bus Hits Container On Maharashtra Expressway. | Photo: PTI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: At least 12 people were killed and as many as 23 others sustained injuries in a road mishap on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra ‘s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in the early hours of Sunday. According to the police the mishap happened after a speeding mini-bus hit a container on the expressway. 35 passengers were in the the private bus at the time of the accident, PTI reported citing officials.

Trending Now

VIDEO | 12 killed, several injured after a mini-bus collided with a container on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra earlier today. READ: https://t.co/GyfRcuqQpL (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/GUQUCeT0mQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2023

You may like to read

PM Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased individuals and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 2 lakh from the PMNRF (Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund) to the next of kin of each deceased person. The injured will receive Rs. 50,000 each.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. An ex-grata of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM,” PMO tweeted.

The dreadful incident took place at around 12:30 am in the Vaijapur area of the expressway, which is approximately 350 km from Mumbai. Police officials said that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the rear-end collision with the container.

The accident claimed the lives of twelve passengers, including five men, six women, and a minor girl. The police reported that 23 other individuals sustained injuries and were subsequently admitted to a government hospital.

Maharashtra’s Samruddhi Expressway: 88 People Killed In Accidents Since Dec 2022

88 people were killed in dreadful road accidents in the past six months on the Samruddhi Expressway, including 25 people who died in July after a private bus caught fire after hitting a divider.

According to the Maharashtra highway police, road hypnosis is one of the causes of the accidents on the six lane wide access-controlled expressway. Highway hypnosis also known as driving hypnosis is a condition in which a driver zones out while driving without remembering what occurred in that specific period.

Since December last year, as many as 39 fatal accidents have witnessed on the Nagpur-Mumbai expressway when it was partially thrown open, an official said citing data.

As many as 616 minor and major accidents have happened on the expressway in which 656 people sustained serious and minor injuries. The reason of most of the accidents were over-speeding, drivers dozing off at the wheel, and tyre bursts.

According to official, the highway police is continuously putting effort to curb the issue of road hypnosis. Notably, 15,224 people lost their lives in road crashes in 2022 Across Maharashtra.

In July, at least 25 passengers were burned to death after a private bus they were travelling in caught fire after hitting a divider on the expressway.

The 701-kilometre Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg is now operational on a 601-km stretch from Vidarbha’s largest city to Bharvir in Nashik.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES