Mumbai: A 63-year-old woman died at a hospital here, becoming the city's first casualty due to the Delta Plus Covid variant. She succumbed to the infection on July 27, 6 days after testing positive for the deadly virus. Officials said that she had several comorbidities, including diabetes. She was on oxygen support and was administered steroids and Remdesivir.

As per the reports, the woman had taken both doses of the vaccine and among seven patients in Mumbai whose reports came positive for the Delta Plus variant.

Notably, this is Maharashtra's second death from the Delta Plus. Earlier on June 13, an 80-year-old woman with comorbidities had succumbed to the infection. The woman hailed from Sangameswar and was admitted to the hospital, over 330 kilometres from Mumbai, Sanjay Shinde, Additional Collector, Ratnagiri told reporters.