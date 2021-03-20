Mumbai: At least 4 people were killed and one injured after an explosion at a chemical factory in an industrial area in Ratnagiri district on Saturday. The exact reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Also Read - Lockdown in Mumbai an Option in Future, Says CM Thackeray Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases | Key Points

This is a developing story. More details awaited.