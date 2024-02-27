Home

Maharashtra

BREAKING NEWS: Another Blow To Congress In Maharashtra! Basavaraj Patil Quits Party After Ashok Chavan, Likely To Join BJP

BREAKING NEWS: Another Blow To Congress In Maharashtra! Basavaraj Patil Quits Party After Ashok Chavan, Likely To Join BJP

BREAKING NEWS: Another Blow To Congress In Maharashtra! Basavaraj Patil Quits Party After Ashok Chavan, Likely To Join BJP

BREAKING NEWS: Another Blow To Congress In Maharashtra! Basavaraj Patil Quits Party After Ashok Chavan, Likely To Join BJP

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.