Sena Vs Sena: Eknath Shinde’s Faction Is The ‘Real’ Shiv Sena, Maha Speaker Rules

Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar ruled on Wednesday that Uddhav Thackeray had no power to remove Eknath Shinde from the Shiv Sena.

The Speaker held that Shinde-led faction was the "real Shiv Sena" when the party split into rival groups.

Sena Vs Sena: The Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena was the “real Shiv Sena” when party split into two rival factions in June 2022, Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar ruled on Wednesday. The Speaker also held that Uddhav Thackeray had no power to remove Shinde from the party, as per the Shiv Sena’s 1999 constitution.

Reading out his ruling on disqualification petitions filed by Shinde-led Sena and the rival faction led by Uddhav Thackeray against each other’s MLAs, Narwekar also said that Sunil Prabhu of the Sena (UBT) ceased to be the whip from June 21, 2022.

The Speaker also held that the Shiv Sena pramukh’ (chief) did not have the power to remove Eknath Shinde or for that matter, any other leader from the party, adding that the 1999 party constitution submitted to the Election Commision was the valid constitution for deciding the issues while the copy of the party’s constitution produced by Uddhav Thackeray was not present with the election watchdog

This constitution made the `Rashtriya Karyakarini’ (national executive) the supreme body, Narwekar said.

