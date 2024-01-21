Home

Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Hospital, Patients Evacuated; Investigation Underway

Fire broke out at the Dr Ambedkar Hospital in Mumbai and the patients had to be evacuated. So far, no injuries or casualties have been reported and the investigation is underway to find the cause of fire.

New Delhi: In an unfortunate event, a fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday, i.e. January 21, 2024 at the Dr Ambedkar Hospital located in the Vikhroli East area of Mumbai. The fire was not small and posed a serious threat to patients admitted in the hospital; after a fire call was received, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and soon after, several patients had to be evacuated. Investigation with respect to the cause of the fire is underway but by the grace of god, no casualties and/or injuries have been reported in the fire.

Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Hospital

As mentioned earlier, a fire broke out at the Dr Ambedkar Hospital in the Vikhroli East Area of Mumbai and patients had to be evacuated. According to the official, a fire call was received at 1.47 am on Sunday. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames was doused around 2.25 am. The fire was confined to the main cable of the air suction motor in the ICU on the ground floor and the three upper floors, officials added.

Patients Evacuated, Investigation Underway

Patients who were in the area of the hospital which caught fire, were rescued and evacuated from there. Six patients, identified as Shivaji Dhele (65), Vimal Tiwari (60), Yashodabai Rathod (58), Kantaprasad Nirmal (75), Arun Haribhagat (64), and Sushmita Ghokshe (23), were evacuated and shifted to the Rajawadi hospital in the Rajawadi area of Ghatkopar, Mumbai, officials informed further. No casualties or injuries have been reported but the officials are still trying to determine the cause of fire; investigation is underway and further details regarding the same are awaited.

Fire Breaks Out In Lucknow Hospital

In another news, fire broke out on the sixth floor of the faculty building of King George’s Medical University in the Wazirganj police station area, Lucknow on Saturday. “The children were taking music class when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire is being speculated to be a short circuit, due to which the room caught fire,” said the Chief Fire Officer. In this case also, there has been no loss of life, however, contents of the room where the fire broke out were burned, said the Chief Fire Officer.

The Chief Fire Officer Mangesh said, “There was a fire in the quarters of the faculty staff of KGMU. Information was received at 4:27 PM, after which firefighters from the fire department reached the spot. Six vehicles from Fire Station Chowk reached the spot.” Fire incidents have become very common and such similar accidents have been reported in the recent past also.

(Inputs from ANI)

