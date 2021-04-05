Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh stepped down from his post on Monday. NCP sources have said that Deshmukh has submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. This comes soon after the Bombay High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary investigation into the corruption allegations of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh. Also Read - Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Actor Shubhangi Atre AKA Angoori Bhabhi Tests Positive For COVID-19, Under Self-Isolation

“CBI inquiry shall be completed in 15 days, then CBI Director can decide the further course of action in accordance with law’, ordered a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni. The bench said that this was an “extraordinary” and “unprecedented” case that warranted an independent inquiry.