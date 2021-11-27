Mumbai: Maharashtra government has issued fresh restrictions and permissions for passengers arriving in the state, reports news agency ANI.Also Read - New Covid Variant Threat: India Extends Travel Restrictions to THESE Countries. Full List Here

All travellers into state from any international destination shall be governed by directions of Govt of India in this respect, an official order states. Domestic travellers shall either be fully vaccinated or carry RT-PCR test valid for 72 hours, it adds.

Read detailed guidelines here:

