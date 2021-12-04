Mumbai: A Maharashtra man who travelled to Mumbai from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi has been found positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus, becoming the fourth such case in India, reports news agency PTI quoting official sources.Also Read - Omicron Scare: Mumbai Airport Reduces RT-PCR Test Price to Rs 3,900 | Details Here

Man, who returned from foreign country, to Kalyan Dombivali municipal area near Mumbai, tests positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus, Maharashtra health department director was quoted as saying. Also Read - Centre Warns 5 States, 1 UT Amid Rising Covid Cases; Tells Them to Curb Infection, Fatality | Check List Here

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon. Also Read - 'COVID Will Kill Everyone': UP Doctor Kills Wife, Children Over Omicron Fears