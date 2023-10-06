Home

Breaking News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Goregaon Building in Mumbai, 30 People Rescued

Goregoan: A massive fire broke out at a G+5 building in Goregoan on Friday. The BMC said more than 30 people have been rescued so far. The injured were sent to different hospitals and are undergoing treatment. According to Mumbai Police, the condition of six people rescued from G+5 building in Goregoan was critical.

Six deaths were reported in the fire that broke out in G+5 building in Goregoan, Mumbai. The condition of two others continues to be critical, the BMC said in the latest update.

The BMC added that the fire broke out at Jay Bhavani Building, on MG Road, near Aazad Maidan at around 3 AM. The fire was later extinguished at around 6:54 AM.

