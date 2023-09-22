Home

Breaking News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Shopping Mall

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a shopping mall in suburban Oshiwara area of Mumbai on Friday afternoon, civic officials said. According to reports, a fire broke out at the Heera Panna mall,

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a shopping mall in suburban Oshiwara area of Mumbai on Friday afternoon, civic officials said.

According to reports, a fire broke out at the Heera Panna mall, near Oshiwara Police station, Mumbai. 33 fire fighting vehicles, ambulances have been rushed to the scene and the fire has been declared level 3 by Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Big fire at Heera Panna Mall, Andheri West, #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/CvaJmjmkna — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) September 22, 2023

LEVEL 2 FIRE REPORTED AT HEERA PANNA MALL IN ANDHERI OSHIWARA , FIRE TENDERS RUSHED TO THE SPOT #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/168qq9RYSD — Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) September 22, 2023

More details are awaited.

