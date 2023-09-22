Breaking News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Shopping Mall

Top Recommended Stories

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a shopping mall in suburban Oshiwara area of Mumbai on Friday afternoon, civic officials said. According to reports, a fire broke out at the Heera Panna mall,

Updated: September 22, 2023 4:38 PM IST

By Gazi Abbas Shahid

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a shopping mall in suburban Oshiwara area of Mumbai on Friday afternoon, civic officials said.

According to reports, a fire broke out at the Heera Panna mall, near Oshiwara Police station, Mumbai. 33 fire fighting vehicles, ambulances have been rushed to the scene and the fire has been declared level 3 by Mumbai Fire Brigade.

More details are awaited.


