Mumbai: A four-storey building collapsed in Naik Nagar area of Kurla in Mumbai on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, reports news agency ANI. A fire brigade team and police personnel are present at the spot as rescue operation continues.Also Read - 10 Killed, 40 Injured as Missile Strike Hits 'Crowded' Mall in East Ukraine | Video

As per BMC, at least seven people have been rescued and are in stable condition, while 20 to 25 are likely to be trapped under the debris. Also Read - Activist Teesta Setalvad Detained by Gujarat ATS in Mumbai Day After Supreme Court Ruling on 2002 Riots

Also Read - Mumbai's Drinking Water Stocks Dip Below 10 Per Cent, Current Supply Can Suffice 38 Days: BMC

Further details are awaited and will be added soon.