Breaking News: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned any kind of new year parties or celebration programmes in any open or closed space in Mumbai due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, reported news agency ANI. While the state government issued fresh COVID guidelines on Friday evening restricting assembly of people in public areas, the Mumbai civic body has tightened the curbs further.

"No new year celebration programme/function/gathering/party/activity or happening in any closed or open space shall be allowed in municipal limits of Greater Mumbai," an order issued by municipal commissioner I S Chahal read. It will come into force from midnight, December 25.

The order issued by commissioner Chahal stated that as Greater Mumbai continues to be threatened with the spread of Covid-19 virus, especially the Omicron variant, and the rapid increase in the number of Covid positive cases in the Greater Mumbai in the current week, it is imperative not only to continue but also tighten the measures to prevent the rapid spread of the virus.

The measures are also necessary to avoid a possible surge in the Covid-19 cases, especially considering upcoming Christmas and New Year gathering and with a view to prevent danger to human life, health, safety and to break the chain of transmission of virus effectively, the order said further.